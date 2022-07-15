Sean Brady targets Stephen Thompson after turning fight down: “Don’t be in the rankings”

UFC welterweight Sean Brady takes issue with Stephen Thompson declining to fight him.

The 29-year-old was last seen defeating Michael Chiesa in November 2021. Following the biggest win of his career, Brady called out many names. However, he quickly zeroed in on former title challenger, ‘Wonderboy’.

Despite the Philadelphia-native clamoring for the matchup, it never came to fruition. The reason is that Thompson turned the fight down. At this point in his career, the 39-year-old has made it clear he wants fun fights with strikers, not grapplers.

That sort of attitude doesn’t sit well with Sean Brady. On The MMA Hour, the undefeated welterweight took aim at Stephen Thompson. While he doesn’t mind that he declined the fight, he believes ‘Wonderboy’ shouldn’t be in the rankings.

Thankfully, the welterweight finally found a taker. Brady is now set to face Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 later this year.

“I was trying to fight Wonderboy. And I wasn’t trying to fight Wonderboy because it’s a good stylistic matchup for me. I actually wanted to fight the next guy ahead of me,” Brady said. “And back to these f*ckin’ internet guys, ‘Oh, you just want to fight the guy who’s 39 years old, blah, blah, blah.’ If you can’t get taken down and get back up, then that’s a problem. Go do something else.” (h/t MMANews)

“But I love Wonderboy. But I’m just saying… and if you want to do like the Nate and the Nick Diaz fights and all that shit, that’s fine, but don’t be in the rankings,” Brady asserted. “The point of being in the rankings is to work your way up, and become a champion, or challenge for a belt. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

