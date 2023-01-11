Dustin Poirier explains why he favors Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has shared the Octagon with both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler and he’s favoring the Irishman to win if they fight.

Ever since Chandler signed with the UFC he has called out McGregor for a fight. It would be a massive bout and one that on paper would be a very entertaining one. Yet, as of right now, it has yet to happen but as both men are without a fight, Dana White has said he thinks that fight is likely to happen.

If McGregor does face Chandler in 2023, Poirier believes McGregor would get his hand raised, as he thinks McGregor’s timing and Chandler’s lack of defense favors the Irishman.

“I would favor Conor. I think Chandler is very hittable, Conor’s timing, we’ll see with the layoff, too, might be a big factor for Conor,” Poirier said to BloodyElbow. “But, yeah, I would pick Conor still in this one. Chandler’s hittable. Conor’s longer than him. Chandler slows down. You know if he does wrestle heavy to avoid the striking with Conor, he’s going to slow down a bit, and he’ll be more in front of Conor and able to get touched. I would put money on Conor if the fight happens. Not that I can, I can’t bet. I can’t bet MMA.”

Although the fight is not made, odds are already available for it with Conor McGregor is a slight betting favorite over Michael Chandler. However, with the amount of power that both men have the fight could very well come down to who lands the first clean punch first.

As for Dustin Poirier, he is coming off a submission win over Michael Chandler back at UFC 281 in November. As of right now, it’s uncertain who and when he will return.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Conor McGregor would beat Michael Chandler?