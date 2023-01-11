Kelvin Gastelum fires back at Conor McGregor for recent comments regarding his UFC Vegas 67 withdrawal

Kelvin Gastelum has fired back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman took shots at him for pulling out of UFC Vegas 67.

Gastelum was set to headline UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday against Nassourdine Imavov which was going to be his first fight in well over a year. Unfortunately, on fight week it was revealed that Gastelum suffered a mouth injury that forced him to pull out.

After the news came out, Gastelum took to social media to share a picture of his mouth as well as a video of the doctors sewing his teeth back on. Shortly thereafter, McGregor ripped Gastelum for his injury and accused him of trying to fight with staph again.

“Absolute scruff this thing is. that’s full-on staph infection all over his f*****g face,” McGregor said about Gastelum. “A full f*****g hole omg and it’s his second time to attempt to enter competition like this. wtf! clean your mats. wash yourself. f*****g go to the doctor! Scruff.”

Now, after McGregor’s comments, Gastelum finally responded and took a shot at the Irishman saying he is suing coke and steroids.

Relax u lil leprechaun.

The coke and steroids are kicking in. https://t.co/7DJuzJj4vC — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 10, 2023