Irene Aldana issues statement after decisive loss to Holly Holm

Irene Aldana has issued a statement after she came up short opposite former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm over the weekend.

Aldana took on Holm in the main event of UFC Fight Island 4 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi last Saturday. The bout represented the biggest test of her MMA career thus far, but unfortunately, it proved a bit too much, too soon, as she was soundly outfought by the former champion across five rounds.

“Today things didn’t go my way,” Aldana wrote in her native Spanish (translation via MMA Junkie). “First of all I want to apologize to my corner because we had a very specific fight plan that I could not execute. I felt that something was wrong with my left foot; it wasn’t responding since the beginning of the fight. No excuses, I still know that I faced the best version of Holly, and I congratulate her for winning.

“I am proud to know that I am competing with the best in the world,” Aldana added. “This is how this is. This is how sport is: We win, we lose. But as I’ve always shown, the only thing that’s next for me is to train harder, improve and come back stronger than ever. Thanks to all the people who have shown me their support in good and bad times. Thanks to my sponsors for their incredible support always! Ready for what’s next.”

With this setback against Holm, Irene Aldana returns to the loss column after a jaw-dropping knockout win over Ketlen Vieira last year. The Mexican bantamweight contender, who was viewed as potential future foe for Amanda Nunes before Saturday, will now have to return to the drawing board.

