Dustin Poirier dished out coal to the three fighters on Christmas Day

Poirier (28-7 MMA) competed earlier this month in the headliner of UFC 269 where for the second time in his career he came up short in his attempt to become the promotions undisputed lightweight champion.

After originally having his dreams shattered by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, Dustin Poirier put together a three-fight win streak which had many pundits dubbing the Louisiana native the ‘Uncrowned Champ’.

Unfortunately for fans of the ‘The Diamond’ that did not prove to be the case, as the reigning champion in ‘Do Bronx’ went on to submit Poirier with a rear-naked choke in the third round of their highly anticipated contest two weeks ago.

Given the nature of the loss, combined with his post-fight comments, fight fans were left to wonder if we had seen the last of Dustin Poirier.

That question was quickly answered when ‘The Diamond’ expressed his interest in securing a previously booked grudge match with Nate Diaz. While both men appeared to be onboard with the bout, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ ultimately kiboshed the idea after the UFC allegedly wouldn’t pay up for Poirier.

With his next opponent still in question, Dustin Poirier decided to dish out some Christmas coal to three of his fellow UFC fighters on Saturday morning.

Merry Christmas to everyone!!… except Nathaniel, Conor and Colby but everyone else hope you have a great day!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 25, 2021

Dustin Poirier obviously has a history with all three of the men who made his “naughty list”.

In addition to his rivalry with Diaz, ‘The Diamond’ has already had three fights with the aforementioned Conor McGregor, the two most recent of which he won by way TKO.

Also mentioned was Poirier’s former ATT training partner Colby Covington. The former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, ‘Chaos’, recently made some controversial comments about Poirier’s wife and family (see that here), so it was no surprise to see him earn a spot.

