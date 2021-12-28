Diego Sanchez reacts after booking fight with Kevin Lee, says he’s “healthier than ever” for his Eagle FC debut

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has reacted to confirmation of his Eagle FC debut against Kevin Lee next year.

While there’s no way of knowing whether or not Eagle Fighting Championship is going to be a success, it certainly seems as if Khabib Nurmagomedov is willing to break out the big bucks in order to bring in some big names. Rashad Evans’ return to mixed martial arts was initially the biggest headline for the promotion but now, they’ve also got a 165-pound bout between Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee to look forward to.

Lee seems pretty excited by the prospect of facing off against Sanchez and based on these tweets, the feeling is mutual.

What a great challenge 2022 will be I lean on God for the determination to be victorious pic.twitter.com/JZbuZwEjgH — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 25, 2021

Healthier than ever — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 25, 2021

Fully recovered and excited for 2021 to be over! and start fresh new league new weight class new inspirations — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 25, 2021

It’s been well documented that Sanchez has had his fair share of issues when it comes to personal matters in the last 12 months, which includes being subjected to a nasty battle with COVID-19.

If the man himself is to be believed, though, things are looking up – and he’s ready to try and shock the world when he steps in there against a man who was once touted as a future UFC champion.

There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding this fight as well as what both competitors want to achieve during their time in Eagle FC. Still, after everything they’ve respectively been through, we’re fairly confident in saying that hardcore fans will tune in to see what happens next.

The pair will collide on March 11 in Miami, Florida – which will serve as the home of EFC in the United States.

What do you think is going to happen when Kevin Lee fights Diego Sanchez next year for Eagle FC? Is there a chance that this 165-pound division could offer up an opportunity for Lee to thrive outside the UFC? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!