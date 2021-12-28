Sean Strickland thinks he’d have ‘failed as a man’ if he had a gay son

Sean Strickland has no filter.

The current No. 7 ranked UFC middleweight contender has shared many a controversial opinion. Whether it be his feelings towards murder, racism, or sexuality the Anaheim, California native lets his thoughts be known.

If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness….. If I had a whore for a daughter I'd think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!! https://t.co/QlfKlpUnWr — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

“If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness…..” Strickland tweeted. “If I had a whore for a daughter I’d think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!”

After responses began flooding in, Strickland followed up on his comments to clarify that he doesn’t have any problems with homosexuals.

LISTEN gay men are great, i support them and their choices. freedom! Gay guys have it made. Most gay guys I know are always happy. They all just get to hang with buddies all day and have sex.. us straight men, we're fucked… we gotta do some serious work to get laid. Not fair — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

“LISTEN gay men are great, i support them and their choices,” he said. “freedom! Gay guys have it made. Most gay guys I know are always happy. They all just get to hang with buddies all day and have sex.. us straight men, we’re fucked… we gotta do some serious work to get laid. Not fair”

Sean Strickland has been on a tear inside the octagon since returning in October 2020 from a career-threatening motorcycle accident. Now riding a five-fight winning streak, the 30-year-old is positioned for his second consecutive headlining spot.

UFC 268 in November was originally slated to be Strickland’s first crack at a former UFC champion as he was matched with Luke Rockhold. Unfortunately, Rockhold was forced out of the bout due to injury thus leaving Strickland destined for a date with Jack Hermansson on Feb. 5.

Among the recent names to fall in Strickland’s wake include the likes of Uriah Hall, Krzysztof Jotko, and Brendan Allen.