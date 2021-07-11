Dustin Poirier accepts Jake Paul’s offer for “Sleepy Conor McGregor” necklace: “Send it over”

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier accepted Jake Paul’s offer for his “Sleepy Conor McGregor” necklace, telling him to “send it over.”

Paul had a $100,000 necklace custom-made for him with a little figurine of McGregor taking a nap after Poirier knocked him out back at UFC 257. Following the fight, which saw Poirier finish McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage), Paul said that he would be willing to give Poirier his necklace, saying that he feels “The Diamond” has earned it. In reply to Paul, Poirier took to his social media and accepted Paul’s generous offer for it.

Send it over — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 11, 2021

Jake Paul: aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk

Dustin Poirier: Send it over

By taking out McGregor in the trilogy, Poirier won the overall series between the two rivals with a 2-1 final in the three fights. The problem for Poirier is that the third fight ended in a bizarre fight when McGregor broke his ankle and was not able to continue in the fight. For some fans, because the fight ended via injury and not via knockout, submission, or decision, they believe that a fourth fight is warranted between the two rivals. For his part, Poirier agreed that he will see McGregor down the road, though he admitted that he isn’t sure if he will see him next inside the Octagon or if he will fight him on the street instead.

As for Paul, he is clearly enjoying antagonizing McGregor and is likely trying to coax him into a future boxing match. Since McGregor broke his ankle against Poirier, it seems very likely that he will be on the sidelines through the rest of the year. Whenever he does return, you can count on McGregor to chase that Poirier fight again, but Paul may also be an option by that time.