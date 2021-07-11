Ryan Hall reacts after brutal KO loss at UFC 264: “Broke my hand on the first punch landed”

UFC featherweight Ryan Hall released a statement following his brutal KO loss at UFC 264, saying he broke his hand on the first punch landed.

Hall lost in the first round when Ilia Topuria was able to land heavy ground-and-pound and put his lights out. For Hall, it was his first loss in the Octagon as he won his previous four fights in the UFC, including a submission win over former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn. Taking to his social media following the fight, Hall issued a statement about the loss, admitting that he broke his hand on the first punch he landed in the fight.

Ryan Hall: Well, that was going reasonably well until it wasn’t. Headlock w 20 seconds left was a little ballsier than necessary… Thanks so much to all the people whose help, guidance, and support allowed me to have the opportunity to get back to doing what I love. Without them, I could never have made it to the ring. In no particular order (I apologize if I accidentally miss anyone): Jeanette Hall Firas Zahabi Kenny Florian Thanh Le Carlos Vera David Terao Adam Benayoun Aiemann Zahabi Frank Rosenthal Matthew Miller Kody Steele Reilly Bodycomb Darren Uyenoyama Justin Rader Tom Gallicchio Jordan Rinaldi Tom Zurita Devin Hanneman Caleb Livingston Vinh Le Raymond Daniels Stephen Thompson Brent Hess Josh Peacock Melanie Gonzaga Seth Blee Thank you also to all the people who cheered or sent messages of support. I really appreciate it. Broke my hand on the first punch landed, but cant wait to heal up, adjust, and be back again soon.

This was Hall’s first loss in the UFC and it dropped his overall MMA record to 8-2. The knockout defeat to Topuria was actually Hall’s first loss since his MMA debut back in 2006.

