Jake Paul trolls “sleepy” Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264 with $100k diamond necklace

Jake Paul continues to troll Conor McGregor ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, this time with a $100k diamond necklace.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (26-7 MMA) are set to square off for a third time tonight in Las Vegas, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The pair initially collided in a featherweight bout in September of 2016, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. However, ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge in their recent lightweight rematch at UFC 257, putting McGregor away in the second round with punches.

Jake Paul, a popular YouTuber turned professional boxer, has been adamant that he will one day box and defeat the former two-division UFC champion in Conor McGregor. With that said, ‘The Problem Child’ has been doing everything he can to get under the skin of ‘Notorious’ ahead of UFC 264.

After blasting McGregor for his weak trash-talk at Thursday pre-fight press conference, Jake Paul most recently trolled the Irish star by having his jeweler create a diamond necklace highlighting Conor’s UFC 257 loss to Poirier.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

“New $100k Sleepy McGregor Chain” – Paul captioned his video on Twitter.

“Hey, McGregor, you better win tonight, otherwise your career is over,” Jake Paul said in the video. “And if you lose, that $50 million bet I gave you won’t be on the table anymore. So don’t choke like you normally do. Sleepy McGregor, don’t go night-night.”

Conor McGregor has stayed clear of the Paul Bros talk for now, but there is no denying that a potential boxing match between the Irishman and the YouTuber would result in a massive payday for both men.

With that said, it will be interesting to see what Jake Paul plans to do next, this following the outcome of tonight’s UFC 264 main event. What do you think of the youngest Paul brothers recent troll job on Conor McGregor? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!