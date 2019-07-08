Duane Ludwig praises Jorge Masvidal for breaking his UFC KO record

History was made at UFC 239 and Duane Ludwig couldn’t be happier for Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal took on Ben Askren on the main card of UFC 239 this past Saturday night (July 6). While many said that if a finish were to occur it would be Masvidal’s doing, few could’ve expected what transpired. “Gamebred” charged at “Funky” and connected with a flying knee that sent Askren onto dream street in just five seconds.

MMAJunkie.com had a chance to speak with Ludwig on the record-breaking KO as “Bang” was the previous record holder:

“It’s how I assumed my record would be beat. Just like Kid Yamamoto when he did the jump knee years ago in four seconds (against Kazuyuki Miyata at K-1 Hero’s 5). I thought if someone was ever to beat that record they would go right out and do a jump-flying knee and end the fight. It finally happened.”

Ludwig is happy to have someone the likes of Jorge Masvidal be the one to break the record.

“For it to be Masvidal against such a high-level opponent for the title shot contention and all the stakes on the table, it was good that it was at this level of a fight rather than having it end by someone who hasn’t put in as much time or effort in the game,” Ludwig said. “It’s nice to have it be someone who has a worthy resume like Jorge.

“He did an awesome job. Congrats to him. I was picking him for the win, and it was cool to see that. I like him personally and as a fighter, so it was very nice. Hopefully we’ll see more in the future from Masvidal. I would like to see him get a title shot.”

What was your reaction when Jorge Masvidal shattered the record for the UFC’s fastest knockout at UFC 239?

