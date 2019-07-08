VIDEO | See how Joe Rogan and co. reacted to Jorge Masvidal KO

The record for the fastest KO in UFC history has long belonged to Duane Ludwig, but over the weekend, on the main card of UFC 239, that record was broken. In just five seconds, Jorge Masvidal earned his place in the UFC history books, levelling former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren with a flying knee to the face.

Masvidal’s incredible knockout victory left just about everybody watching the card completely stunned — including cage-side UFC commentators Joe Rogan, Paul Felder and Jon Anik. On Monday afternoon, the UFC released footage of the live reaction from this commentary trio, and it pretty well captures the reaction we all had.

Joe Rogan reacts to Jorge Masvidal KOing Ben Askren

“Ooooooh” Joe Rogan howled as Jorge Masvidal did his thing, interrupting Jon Anik as he plugged UFC sponsor Modelo. “Out cold!”

“One of the greatest knockouts you’ll ever see,” Anik added, as a victorious Masvidal berated a stunned Askren inside the cage.

Paul Felder, meanwhile, looked on in complete disbelief.

Amazingly, Masvidal actually planned this abrupt and violent attack in advance. After the UFC 239 card, Masvidal’s coach Mike Brown shared footage of the fighter drilling this attack in training.

With this unbelievable win, Jorge Masvidal now stands out as perhaps the top contender in the stacked UFC welterweight division. That being said, UFC President Dana White isn’t to award him a title shot just yet.

“The fight just ended, and I wouldn’t create a pecking order [behind Usman] right now,” White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter of Jorge Masvidal post-fight. “He looked good tonight in an amazing performance and the fastest knockout ever. We’ll see what happens. It’s all gonna depend on when is Usman healthy? When is he 100%? When can he go into training camp and start training for a fight? Then we’ll figure out what’s next.”

Did you have the same reaction as Joe Rogan and co. when Masvidal shattered the record for the fastest KO in UFC history?

