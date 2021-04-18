Drakkar Klose suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result of push from Jeremy Stephens

Drakkar Klose suffered multiple injuries as a result of a hard push from Jeremy Stephens at Friday’s UFC Vegas 24 weigh-ins.

Klose and Stephens were expected to collide in a highly anticipated lightweight bout this evening in Nevada. Unfortunately for fight fans, just minutes prior to the commencement of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced that the scheduled co-headliner had been called off due to injuries suffered by the Michigan native in Klose.

After an original report from Ariel Helwani insinuated that the injuries suffered by Klose were a result of Jeremy Stephens push at Friday’s weigh-ins, Drakkar confirmed the news with the following statement on social media.

“After I was pushed by Jeremy Stephens at UFC Faceoffs, I immediately felt my hand go numb and neck tighten up. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the PI to get worked on by the UFC PT staff for 2 hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching and even saw the PT staff later that night.”

Drakkar Klose continued:

“I woke up early this morning with a migrane / headache, nausea and the only thing that made me feel better was laying in the dark. UFC got me medicine and I rested for a couple hours before getting up and vomiting. It was at that point we called the UFC doctor and he made the decision to send me to the hospital. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited for this fight , I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight, but these issues are out of my control.”

Most recently ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was back on Twitter to report that he had spoken with Klose’s team who confirmed that Drakkar suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result of the push from ‘Lil Heathen’.

… the neck sprain is in essence extreme whiplash. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021

“Per Drakkar Klose’s team, they just got their CT scan results back: He suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result of the push. No sign of dehydration or anything that could come from a bad weight cut. … the neck sprain is in essence extreme whiplash.” – Helwani reported on Twitter.

Do you think the UFC will punish Jeremy Stephens for seemingly forcing Drakkar Klose out of their scheduled fight at UFC Vegas 24? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!