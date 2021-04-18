Drakkar Klose issues statement on injury that forced him out of UFC Vegas 24 fight with Jeremy Stephens

Drakkar Klose has issued a statement regarding the injury that forced him out of tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 co-main event with Jeremy Stephens.

Klose and Stephens were expected to collide in a highly anticipated lightweight bout this evening in Nevada. Unfortunately for fight fans, just minutes prior to the commencement of tonight’s event, promotional officials announced that the scheduled co-headliner had been called off due to an injury suffered by the Michigan native in Klose.

Shortly after that news, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to Twitter where he reported that Drakkar Klose’s injury had occurred from the push that he received from Jeremy Stephens at yesterday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Most recently Drakkar Klose took to social media where he issued the following statement regarding the injury that forced him out of tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 co-main event slot.

“After I was pushed by Jeremy Stephens at UFC Faceoffs, I immediately felt my hand go numb and neck tighten up. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the PI to get worked on by the UFC PT staff for 2 hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching and even saw the PT staff later that night.”

Drakkar Klose continued:

“I woke up early this morning with a migrane / headache, nausea and the only thing that made me feel better was laying in the dark. UFC got me medicine and I rested for a couple hours before getting up and vomiting. It was at that point we called the UFC doctor and he made the decision to send me to the hospital. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited for this fight , I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight, but these issues are out of my control.”

UFC officials have already stated their intention to rebook the Drakkar Klose vs. Jeremy Stephens fight as soon as possible.