Drakkar Klose removed from UFC Sacramento after Dariush injury

Lightweight fighter Drakkar Klose revealed on Instagram he will no longer be fighting at UFC Sacramento.

UFC Sacramento will take place this Saturday, July 13, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. One the fight card, Drakkar Klose was scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Beneil Dariush had withdrawn from the fight due to injury. It was hoped that the UFC would find a last minute replacement. However, Klose has revealed the fight has been cancelled. He said via Instagram:

“I would like to inform all my Friends, Family and Fans who bought tickets to come see me fight in Sacramento, unfortunately I will not be fighting on the card. It’s been a long 24 hours for myself and my team. We are hoping to be placed on a upcoming Card soon. I’m sorry again for the inconvenience. We all lost money on this, I could have potentially walked away with over 100k and now I go home with nothing, but apparently that is part of the game. Thank you all for your support hoping to get back in there soon

P.S. Stay in School!”

Drakkar Klose revealed to BJPenn.com how he was feeling after hearing the news:

“I feel great and ready to fight but just sad I leave here with nothing,” he said. “I spent so much time on this training camp. I have a kid to feed..I’m just worried about him now.”

Klose shared similar sentiments on his Instagram story, where he posted the message: “Might have to go set up a GoFundMe, I just got robbed”.

Drakkar Klose has no idea when he will be next returning to the Octagon. Let’s hope Dariush has a speedy recovery and Klose gets to fight again soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.