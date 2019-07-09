Jorge Masvidal open to future grappling match with Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal made very short work of his nemesis Ben Askren, flattening the former ONE and Bellator champ with a flying knee just five seconds into their UFC 239 fight.

While this decisive outcome initially looked like it would put an end to the beef between Masvidal and Askren, it’s become clear that there’s still some bad blood between them.

In fact, Masvidal would even consider meeting Ben Askren on the grappling mats, spurred on by the potential satisfaction of beating him again — at his own game.

“I love to wrestle, and I would’ve loved to prove that against this guy that he can not hold me down,” Jorge Masvidal said on BJPenn.com Radio, sharing his regret that his light speed win deprived him of the chance to out-grapple Askren. “I’m going to have to grapple him one of these days. When I’m bored of this fighting stuff and I need to make some quick cash, I’m going to call him up ‘Yo Ben, I’m going to spank you up bro, in some grappling just to show you who the alpha of alphas is.’ It might sound real rude and [like] I’m out of my mind, but in a five-minute setting or in a cage type setting grappling, I could give this guy hell man.

“It’s not that I’d like to grapple him, but I know I could beat the dude,” he added later. “Do I care for it? It’ll happen, I’m sure, one day. Some promotion will call us up, offer us some money for me to drop this guy on his face, and I’ll prove to the world he wasn’t going to win that fight grappling either. I know it and he knows it, but I’m showing it to the rest of the mother fuckers watching.”

Does a future grappling match between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren interest you? How do you think “Gamebred” would perform?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.