Drakkar Klose trashes Beneil Dariush for pulling out of fight at UFC Sacramento

Drakkar Klose is calling out Beneil Dariush for pulling out of their upcoming UFC Sacramento fight.

Klose was scheduled to fight Dariush inside t the Golden 1 Center this Saturday. Despite being under a week away, Beneil Dariush has pulled out last minute due to injury, MMAJunkie revealed.

Dariush’s withdrawal puts pressure on the UFC to find a last-minute replacement opponent for Klose. Any potential opponent will likely need previous clearance if they want to compete in the bout. It is currently unclear what Dariush’s injury is, but Drakkar Klose is not impressed with his decision to withdraw.

He fired shots at Dariush on Instagram:

“What a b**** @beneildariush. I heard you hurt your little piggies. That’s straight p**** to me. I fought Marc and Teymur with a broken hand and then fought Lando and Green with a fucked up elbow. #b****made #weeweeweeallthewayhome” – Drakkar Klose on Instagram.

Drakkar Klose believes injury shouldn’t prevent fighters from stepping into the Octagon. Klose (10-1-1) is riding two consecutive unanimous decision wins. His last fight was in December 2018, when he beat lightweight contender Bobby Green. He has only one loss on his record, another unanimous decision that went in favour of his opponent, David Teymur. Dariush (16-4-1), is also coming off a two-fight winning streak. His most recent win was in March against Drew Dober.

A return for Beneil Dariush is yet to be confirmed. He has not responded to Klose’s dig.

UFC Sacramento takes place this weekend on ESPN+ 13. In the main event, the women’s bantamweight contender Germaine De Randamie will go head to head with rising star Aspen Ladd. In the co-main event, Urijah Faber will be returning to the Octagon to fight Ricky Simon.

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Drakkar Klose gets a new opponents.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.