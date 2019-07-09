VIDEO | Floyd Mayweather gets knocked down in charity basketball game

Floyd Mayweather is arguably the best boxer of all time. His incredible footwork, agility and allusive boxing style is the reason why he has never been dropped throughout his unbeaten (50-0) career. However, his luck ran out yesterday, when he finally went to the floor in a sports match that no one anticipated.

The undefeated champion always fancied himself as a talented basketball player and yesterday he got the chance to prove it. Mayweather participated in a charity basketball match in Los Angeles.

The Monster Energy 50k Charity Challenge raised awareness for teenage cancer. The basketball match featured an array of stars including Nick Cannon, Colton Underwood and Errol Spence Jr.

Ever the sportsman, Floyd Mayweather was the captain of his team. However, the boxer was put through his paces against Larry ‘Bone Collector’ Williams.

Williams tried to dribble the ball past Mayweather. The retired boxer tried to prevent Williams from passing him on the court, but it backfired. Williams ended up sending Mayweather tumbling to the ground. To make matters worse, the exchange left an opening for Williams to score a three-point shot.

The rare occurrence left fans astonished, including Ariel Helwani. The MMA journalist and other celebrities took to Twitter to share their first-hand shock.

Floyd Mayweather just got DROPPED!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 🏀>🥊pic.twitter.com/icheuaz9sq — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 9, 2019

First time I’ve ever seen Floyd get dropped. pic.twitter.com/J5feHQ3e8b — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 9, 2019

Floyd Mayweather finally lost his ‘0’ last night 😂pic.twitter.com/wP7QPWzEMO — FUN88 (@fun88eng) July 9, 2019

Nevertheless, Floyd Mayweather saw the funny side of the tumble, dusted himself off and got right back to his feet. Mayweather’s boxing skills may be unrivalled, but it just goes to show, even the best of the best can’t do it all.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/9/2019.