Drakkar Klose plans to take “weak” Brandon Jenkins into “deep waters” to get submission win at UFC Vegas 51

Drakkar Klose is excited to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Klose is set to return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 51 for the first time since UFC 248 in March 2020. Since then, he’s had several opponents pull out and later suffered a severe injury from a push he received from Jeremy Stephens. However, he has put that all behind him and will face Brandon Jenkins on Saturday, an opponent he believes he’s sparred with in the past.

“I let my coaches study my opponents, I’m pretty sure I have sparred him at Syndicate before but I don’t remember him,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He’s awkward and does awkward things but he gets hit a lot. Just have to be worried about doing something spinny, I’ve fought Lando Vannata, and Marc Diakese who have done that.”

Even though Klose hasn’t fought in two years, he says ring rust is not a worry. He has been in the gym the entire time and believes he has gotten better.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Along with that, Drakkar Klose has spoken to former training partners of Jenkins who have told him his foe is weak. With that, Klose believes he will be able to control Jenkins and eventually find the submission win for his first UFC stoppage.

“This one I do believe I can get the finish. Johnny Case trained with him, he told me everything about him, he’s weak,” Klose said. “Just beat up his body and take him into deep waters and choke him out.”

Should Klose get the stoppage win, he isn’t sure what it does for him in the division. However, he doesn’t care as he says the only goal he has for him is to fight as often as possible.

“Be honest, it doesn’t matter. I’m getting older and I’m just trying to fight as much as I can and leave it all in the cage,” Klose concluded. “I’ve been keeping my weight down, so if I could stay in that 170 range and get as many fights as I can this year.”

Do you think Drakkar Klose will finish Brandon Jenkins at UFC Vegas 51?