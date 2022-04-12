Just Scrap Radio EP. 74 with Vicente Luque, Chris Barnett, Drakkar Klose, and Brandon Jenkins

The 74th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 51.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and fourth-ranked welterweight, Vicente Luque (2:38). Next, UFC heavyweight, Chris Barnett (19:00) joins the show for the first time. UFC lightweight, Drakkar Klose (35:14) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight, Brandon Jenkins (48:38).

Vicente Luque opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 51 main event fight against Belal Muhammad. Luque talks about how this fight came together and how he was offered Khamzat Chimaev before the promotion decided to book the Muhammad fight. Luque talks about what a win does for him and the state of the welterweight division. He also talks about his fight against Thiago Santos back in 2012.

Chris Barnett then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 51 fight against Martin Buday. Chris discusses the popularity he got since his spinning wheel kick KO over Gian Villante and his celebration afterward. Chris then discusses the matchup and why he views this as his shot at redemption for his friend, Lorenzo Hood.

Drakkar Klose then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 51 fight against Brandon Jenkins. Drakkar talks about his layoff and what injuries he sustained in the shove from Jeremy Stephens. He then touches on if he is surprised this is the opponent he is fighting and what a win does for him. Drakkar then talks about the goal for this year after not fighting since March 2020.

Brandon Jenkins closes out the show talking about his UFC Vegas 51 fight against Drakkar Klose. Brandon discusses if he was surprised that he got Klose who last fought Beneil Dariush. He then talks about what a win does for him and what he takes away from his short-notice debut.

