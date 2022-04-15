Jake Paul says it’s “undeniable” he will fight at least once in the UFC: “Dana seems to be open to it”

Jake Paul and Dana White have not seen eye-to-eye but the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer believes he will fight in the UFC at least once.

Paul is currently an undefeated boxer but has recently hinted at making the transition to MMA. He released training videos of him practicing kicks and has also pointed at his wrestling background from high school. Although many expect him to take an MMA fight in another organization due to the fact White doesn’t like him, Paul says it’s undeniable he will fight in the UFC.

“I think it’s timing and proving myself more in the boxing side of things, and pretty soon the UFC and MMA side, it’ll be undeniable for me to get into the Octagon or fight for one of these other organizations against a big name. So I think it’s all a timing thing and Dana seems to be open to it,” Paul said on Teddy Atlas’ podcast. “He said on my brother’s podcast he might let Logan fight in the UFC and I think he’s coming around to me and starting to see what I’m about and what I actually stand for. Obviously, he doesn’t like me harping on the fighter pay side of things and sort of harming his business, and being a shareholder in Endeavor and pushing on the investment side of things. There’s definitely a feud there, so we’ll see what happens.”

If Jake Paul was to fight in the UFC it would likely be a big pay-per-view event. Many fans would want to see how he does in MMA and it’s certainly not out of the possibility for Dana White and the UFC to book a Paul fight.

For now, Paul is focused on boxing as he recently hinted at a return in August. He’s coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley last December.

Do you think we will see Jake Paul fight in the UFC?