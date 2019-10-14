Doo Ho Choi accepts Cub Swanson’s offer of a rematch

UFC featherweight Doo Ho Choi has accepted Cub Swanson’s offer a rematch between the two, who previously fought at UFC 206 in the 2016 “Fight of the Year.”

Following his victory over Kron Gracie at UFC Tampa, Swanson expressed interest in a rematch against Choi, who he defeated via unanimous decision back in December 2016. Swanson said he wants to give the fans a fight they want to see, and there’s no doubt that fans would love to see a rematch with Choi as the fight is considered by many to be a modern classic.

After seeing what Swanson said about a rematch, Choi took to social media to accept his offer of a rematch. Here’s what Choi wrote on Instagram.

“Swanson’s recent fight was amazing and he is a fighter that I have always respected. I came across his recent interview that he believes that we need to have a rematch in which we owe to the fans. I also strongly feel the same but unfortunately I haven’t finished my military duties where it restricts me from flying overseas. Also I understand that he was just fought in UFC Fight Night 161 and that he would need to rest and recover but if him and the UFC can organize a fight in Busan, I guarantee that it will be the craziest fight of 2019! #busan#rematch @cubswanson @ufc”

As Choi notes in his post, he cannot leave his native South Korea for the fight, so if Swanson wants to fight him again, it will have to be on Choi’s home soil. But the UFC is coming to Busan late this year in December for a card headlined by Brian Ortega vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, so the timing is perfect for this rematch. If the UFC wants to prop up the card, Swanson vs. Choi 2 would be an incredible addition to it.

Are you interested in a rematch between Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi?