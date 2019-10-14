Mackenzie Dern issues statement after first MMA loss

Mackenzie Dern made her return to the Octagon at UFC Tampa over the weekend, just months after giving birth to her first child. Regrettably for Dern and her team, this comeback didn’t go as planned, as she lost a unanimous decision to her opponent Amanda Ribas.

This loss to Ribas marked Dern’s first loss as a professional mixed martial artist.

The decorated BJJ specialist issued a quick statement on this first pro setback on her official Instagram account.

“No excuses! Wins and losses are part of life! Thank you to all my family, my coaches, my sponsors and all the fans that continue to believe in me! I have so much ahead of me! Congrats to Amanda for the fight!” – Mackenzie Dern on Instagram.

Prior to this decision loss to Ribas, Dern was 7-0 as a pro mixed martial artist. Highlights of her undefeated run include UFC triumphs over Amanda Bobby Cooper and Ashley Yoder. She also defeated Montana De La Rosa, who is now in the UFC, inside the Legacy FC cage.

Ribas, who is a BJJ black belt herself, is now 8-1 overall. She has won her first two bouts in the UFC.

How do you think Mackenzie Dern will rebound from her first professional mixed martial arts loss? Who do you want to see her fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/14/2019.