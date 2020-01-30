Donald Cerrone denies taking a dive against Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone has denied taking a dive against superstar Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246 two weeks ago.

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to knock Cerrone out and immediately after the fight there were plenty of fans, and even some media members, who accused “Cowboy” of taking a dive. Cerrone hasn’t said much since the fight happened, but he is finally talking about what happened in the fight.

Cerrone has seen the comments accusing him of throwing the fight and he’s not happy with them. In a few responses to a recent post on his Instagram, “Cowboy” vehemently denied throwing the fight and encouraged fans who believe that he did to unfollow him.

Fan #1: After that big payday to take a dive you have to live free

Cerrone: Take a dive you stupid motherf*cker?? Who you think your talking to? Get a f*cking life

Fan #2: Live free and get beat for money

Cerone: You think that’s funny? You feel like I’m the kind of Man that would sell my soul? Do me a favor and unfollow me if that’s how you feel

It’s another example of people going on social media and saying things to MMA fighters they never would in real life. In this case, Cerrone is one of the sport’s all-time greatest legends, and one of the most successful fighters in MMA history. For fans to come after in and accuse him of throwing the fight with McGregor is pretty awful, but at least Cerrone is standing up for himself and not just letting fans disrespect him like they are.

After the quick knockout loss to McGregor, look for Cerrone to take some time off before returning to the Octagon later this year. With three straight losses by TKO, he’s not a title contender anymore, but he’s still an exciting fighter to watch compete regardless of the result.

Do you believe Donald Cerrone that he didn’t take a dive against Conor McGregor?