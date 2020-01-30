Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman

Michael Bisping is convinced that Conor McGregor wants no part of Jorge Masvidal or UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Fight fans await the result of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson in April. Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and will put his gold on the line against Ferguson. While “The Eagle” would set himself up for a huge rematch with McGregor if he gets past “El Cucuy,” the victory certainly isn’t a lock. Even if Nurmagomedov wins, McGregor might not wait for long.

On an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping expressed his belief that the “Notorious” one will take another fight before rematching Nurmagomedov.

<noscript><iframe title="Believe You Me w/ Michael Bisping #195 - Pull Out Merchant" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wFYxPieApdY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“Dana said if Conor wins, 100 percent the next fight for him is Khabib. And I said, ‘what, Khabib’s just gonna do whatever he’s told?’ And he said, ‘listen Khabib will take the fight.’ He said, ‘that’s already the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history. The rematch is gonna be even bigger. There’s gonna be plenty of money involved.’ But Khabib’s fighting Tony in April,” Bisping mentioned as a potential hindrance to Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II. “After that is Ramadan. So he’s gonna fast, he’s gonna take some time off.”

Bisping went on to say that he feels McGregor doesn’t want to face Masvidal or Usman.

“That’s gonna be too long I think for Conor to wait,” Bisping continued while speaking on Conor McGregor’s next bout. “So therefore, he spoke about Nate Diaz. He said, ‘where you at Nathan?’ Because he doesn’t want to fight Masvidal and I’m not surprised he’s not calling out Masvidal. I’m not being disrespectful. The guy’s bigger and he’s on f*cking fire. Kamaru Usman, he doesn’t really want to fight Kamaru Usman. Kamaru Usman is Khabib but just f*cking twice as big pretty much. The fight is Khabib but he can’t do it yet, so in the meantime pick off Nate Diaz. And I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping saying that Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/30/2020.