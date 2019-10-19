UFC Boston Results: Dominick Reyes KO’s Chris Weidman (VIDEO)

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman makes the jump to light heavyweight to take on perennial contender Dominick Reyes in tonight’s UFC Boston headliner.

Chris Weidman (14-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Boston main event looking for a fresh start.

‘The All American’ went just 1-4 over his past five fights in the middleweight division, suffering knockout losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi and most recently Jacare Souza during that stretch.

Weidman’s most recent win came in July of 2017 when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum by way of submission at UFC Uniondale.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (11-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with Chris Weidman this evening.

In his most recent effort at March’s UFC London event, Reyes picked up a decision victory over former division title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Round one begins and Dominick Reyes comes out quickly with kicks. Chris Weidman shoots in and scores an early takedown. Reyes shakes his head in frustration and begins to wall-walk to get back to his feet. He does. Weidman still has him pressed against the cage. The fighters break and Weidman lands a body kick. Reyes replies with a counter right and Chris Weidman drops. Dominick Reyes jumps on ‘The All American’ with some massive hammer fists and this one is all over.

BELIEVE THE HYPE.@DomReyes has finished a former UFC World Champion in the first at #UFCBoston! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/DZGam38FBE — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 19, 2019

Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes (12-0) hands Chris Weidman his fifth KO loss in six fights, countering the former middleweight king and planting coffin nails in round one. The top-five light-heavy moves to 6-0 in the UFC. He has stopped nine, each in under 4 minutes. #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/v8EAKeLQPJ — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) October 19, 2019

Official UFC Boston Result: Dominick Reyes def. Chris Weidman by KO in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 19, 2019