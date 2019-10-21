Walt Harris open to fighting Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou next

UFC heavyweight contender Walt Harris says he is open to a superfight against his “friend” Jon Jones and to a heavyweight matchup against Francis Ngannou.

Harris is one of the hottest heavyweights in the UFC with a four-fight unbeaten streak that including a 12-second TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in his last fight. He is currently set to headline his first UFC event when he takes on veteran Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Washington, D.C. in December.

“The Big Ticket” was a guest fighter at this past weekend’s UFC Boston event, and he was asked by reporters what he thinks is next for him if he can beat the top-five ranked Overeem.

Reporters asked Harris about fighting Jon Jones, and here’s what he said.

“Of course I would take the Jones fight,” Harris said. “Hell, I fought Fabricio Werdum on like an hour’s notice. Like I said, I’d fight everybody. I love Jon to death, we’re friends. But yeah if he comes up (to heavyweight), let’s get it, you know what I’m saying?”

Walt Harris believes he matches up well against the UFC light heavyweight champion.

“I’m going to get in his face. I’m big like he is, I’m long like he is, I think he’d have some issues with me in that respect,” Harris said.

Walt Harris also said that he is very intrigued by a matchup against top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

“Somebody sent me an article today where Ngannou was a little frustrated. He mentioned my name. That’s a fight I’ve always wanted,” Harris said. “When I get the win over Overeem, (beating him) would put me at the cusp of what I came here to do, you feel me? Him, Derrick Lewis, any of ’em, man. All these heavyweights, I feel like I match up well with all of them. I feel like I bring something to the table where they’re gonna really have to grind and get themselves ready for me.”

Regardless of who the opponent is, Harris just wants a big-name fight if he gets by Overeem as he says he will.

“I want to go up from here,” Harris said.

Would you be interested in watching Walt Harris fight either Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/21/2019.