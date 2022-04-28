Dominick Cruz shares some career advice for Khamzat Chimaev: “If the leeches pull you away from the leadership what do we have?”

Dominick Cruz is sharing some career advice for Khamzat Chimaev.

Cruz, (24-3 MMA) is a former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion who last fought in December of 2021 at UFC 269, defeating Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA).

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) currently competes in the welterweight division of the UFC and last fought at UFC 273 in April of this year, defeating Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) to keep his unbeaten winning streak alive.

In speaking with Helen Yee Sports on YouTube, Cruz had this to say about Khamzat’s rise and future:

“I think Khamzat’s rise is going to be big. I think what’s going to make the big difference for Khamzat is, from here, with all the fame, with all the light, with all the praise, with everybody talking about him, who does he choose as his leader. I think if I could say one thing that’s going to dictate the future of Khamzat, is who does he shut out and who does he trust and listen to. Right now, you’re going to get all the leeches in the entire world coming to tell you why you need to coach and train with them… You got to stick with the people who started you, those are your leaders.”

Asked about who Khamzat should fight next, Cruz had this advice:

“If he finds the right leadership, they’ll make that decision for him. It’s not up to me, it’s not up to the UFC, it’s not up to Khamzat. I don’t make those decisions, my leaders do for me… I’ll pray that Khamzat does that for himself and his future.”

Some sound advice from one star to another rising star in the UFC – to put your trust in those around you and stay grounded.

Do you agree with the advise Cruz has for Khamzat? Who would you like to see Khamzat fight next?