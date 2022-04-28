Gerald Meerschaert requests the UFC to put him on the Sean O’Malley plan: “I want the worst guys possible for the most money”

Gerald Meerschaert has joked about being put on a similar ‘plan’ to Sean O’Malley as his UFC career continues.

While some fans may know him purely through his knockout defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, there’s a lot more to Gerald Meerschaert than meets the eye. The 34-year-old has been in the mixed martial arts game for a long time and while he’s had his ups and downs, he’s always been ready to take any bout that comes his way.

This weekend, he’ll get back into the Octagon to take on a tough challenge in the form of Krzysztof Jotko. If he wins, he’ll take his current win streak post-Chimaev up to four after submission victories over Bartosz Fabiński, Makhmud Muradov and Dustin Stoltzfus.

Still, tough challenges are always hard to overcome in the UFC, which is why Meerschaert believes Sean O’Malley’s way of doing business may well be the best route forward.

“Get me on the Sean O’Malley plan,” Meerschaert said. “I want the worst guys possible for the most money. That’s what I’m here for – to make a living. Once I’m ready to get the title shot, then we can talk about that. Until then, I want all scrubs.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

How far do you think Gerald Meerschaert can go in the UFC?

