Paddy Pimblett shares his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Paddy Pimblett is sharing his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona. Headlining the event will be the lightweight championship bout between current champion Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) and Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA).

Oliveira is coming off a record 10 wins in a row, the last being against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in December of 2021 at UFC 269. The Brazilian, 32, will be looking to keep his belt and increase his winning record to 11 in a row.

Gaethje last fought in November of 2021 at UFC 268 where he defeated Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA). Justin Gaethje, 33, has established himself as one of the scariest fighters in the division.

Paddy Pimblett while speaking to the Schmo on ‘The Schmo and The Pro’ podcast, shared his prediction for ‘do Bronx‘ vs ‘The Highlight’, saying:

“It’s a bit of a toss-up… Gaethje’s like my favorite fighter, but Oliveira’s also up there with one of my favorites. I can’t see Oliveira getting him to the ground to be honest. I think Gaethje might TKO him in the later rounds, or even very early if he lands clean.”

Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA) is coming off a win himself, defeating Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in a first round submission at UFC London in the O2 Arena. Paddy is considered UFC’s new megastar from the United Kingdom and is looking towards his next opponent in the cage later this year. Some names that have been mentioned include Christos Giagos (19-9 MMA), Jim Miller (34-16 MMA) and Ignacio Bahamondes (13-4 MMA).

Do you agree with Paddy, ‘The Baddy’ and his pick to win at UFC 274? Who will you be betting on for the win?

