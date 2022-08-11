Dominick Cruz says if he doesn’t become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion this would be “pretty useless”

Dominick Cruz has put a lot on the line in his return to the UFC.

Cruz ended his lengthy layoff in 2020 against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title and suffered a TKO loss. He has since rebounded and earned decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz and will now face Marlon Vera in the main event of UFC San Diego in a pivotal bout for the bantamweight division.

According to the former bantamweight champion, he says he is still gunning to become the champ again and believes if he doesn’t become champ this was all useless.

“I do think I’m still gunning for a championship. Why would I do this if I weren’t gunning for a championship? It would be pretty useless in my opinion. I’m doing this for the possibilities,” Cruz said at UFC San Diego media day. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m in it and I choose it. The ironic part that I always think is funny is I left a lot of fights on the table. When I’m trying to come back the only conversation was ring rust and he has had so much time off how can he win? How can you have both, which is it? Is it hard to come back and win after a long time or did you have time off and leave fights on the table?.”

Entering the fight, Dominick Cruz knows Marlon Vera will be a tough out. Yet, he has confidence he will get his hand raised and if he does, he believes he could earn a title shot.

“I do think that I’m on my way towards the title,” Cruz said. “Why wouldn’t I be? I’m in the top eight, on my third title run, facing a guy that’s about eight years younger than me that’s really pissed off about something. I can’t figure out what yet, but it should be interesting.”

Do you think Dominick Cruz will become champion again?