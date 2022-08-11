Pro fighters make their picks for Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

In the main event of UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera is set to headline his second straight UFC event as he takes on former champ, Dominick Cruz. Heading into the fight, Vera is a -250 favorite while the former champ is a +190 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros lean towards Vera getting the job done in a closer fight than the odds suggest.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz:

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Vera by decision, I don’t know if he can get Cruz out of there.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I have to go with Vera, I like his style, and his pace and always coming forward will allow him to get the win. Cruz is also slowing down and Vera can take advantage of that.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: That’s a tough one but I will say Cruz in a very close decision.

David Onama, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Marlon Vera.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Dominick, his experience and knowing how to win the rounds will win.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think this could look similar to the Vera-Font fight where Cruz lands more but Vera lands the bigger power shots and wins a decision.

Sam Alvey, UFC middleweight: I’m going to take Dominick Cruz. I know Chito Vera is really good but I think Cruz will turn back the clock again.

Jason Witt, UFC welterweight: That is a tough fight, Cruz has been around a long time and I don’t know if he still has that hunger he did. Vera, meanwhile, is looking to prove he’s a title contender so I think he gets it done by decision.

Jay Perrin, UFC bantamweight: It’s hard to root against legends. But, I am going with Vera, not because I don’t think Dominick is good, but he’s on the back nine of his career and he has looked slower than past fights. Vera’s speed and his durability will be the difference and I think he finishes Cruz in the third round.

Who do you think will win at UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera or Dominick Cruz?