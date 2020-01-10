Dominick Cruz calls out Henry Cejudo: ‘You’ve got to beat me, bro’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has his sights set on the current champion Henry Cejudo, and he’s denouncing Cejudo’s claim of being the GOAT. During an appearance on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, Cruz took aim at reigning bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who claims he’s the greatest fighter of all time.

When asked about a potential fight against Cejudo, Cruz took aim at the champion saying that if Cejudo wants to call himself the GOAT, he’d have to beat him first.

“He’s the title holder, he’s got an Olympic title and thinks he’s a ’25-pound and ’35-pound champion. That’s the guy to beat, and he wants to say that he’s the GOAT, you’ve got to beat me, bro. It’s plain, simple, period.”

Cruz would go on to compare the similarities between himself and Cejudo as to another factor as to why the matchup between the two is intriguing.

“It’s just like, let’s do this,” Cruz said. “I’m right here, I’m finally healthy. We’re both coming off shoulder surgery, we’re both from Arizona, we were both on the same national wrestling team. I know his style. I know everything about him. I know his background. I know how he grew up.”

As far as Cejudo’s claim to being the best in the bantamweight division, Cruz says the champion needs to take focus on him and not Jose Aldo, who Cejudo who has recently called out.

“Realistically, fighting me makes you the best in the division if you can beat me, but I think you know the truth, that’s why you’re going towards an Aldo that lost to Moraes, who you beat.”

This past Fall, Cruz said that the UFC was interested in booking a fight between him and Cejudo, but with both fighters undergoing surgeries, that plan had been put on hold. After he won the bantamweight title at UFC 238, Cejudo called a fight against Cruz “easy” which set up the war of words between the two.

Cruz is a former two-time bantamweight champion with multiple title defenses to his resume, and has not fought since he lost the title to former champion Cody Garbrandt back at UFC 207 in December of 2017.

Would you like to see Dominick Cruz challenge Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.