Henry Cejudo calls for ‘easy fight’ against Dominick Cruz

Two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo called out another fighter last night, this time targeting former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

Watch the video, posted to his Twitter account, here:

“Anyways kids I have been thinking, Daddy’s been having really tough fights lately,” Cejudo says in the video. “This last year and a half, he has fought Demetrious Johnson the greatest of all time: beat him. TJ Dillashaw, the greatest bantamweight of all time: beat him. He also beat the killer in Marlon Moraes. Daddy wants an easy fight, kids. I want someone I can break, I want somebody brittle, I want somebody easy.

“Dominick Cruz, I have a message for you,” he continued. “I don’t know how you can say you’re the best in the world when you’re not even the best out of the state of Arizona. Dominick Cruz, you can do me a favour and you can bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too. Oh, and one last thing, wash your filthy dog.”

This is not the first time Henry Cejudo has taken to social media to provoke a potential opponent. He’s also recently targeted Urijah Faber and Valentina Shevchenko in this way.

Dominick Cruz has been taking a break from fighting. He has been building his career as a UFC commentator and hasn’t fought since 2016 when he lost to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. ‘The Dominator’ has been plagued by injuries and has only fought in the UFC 6 times.

Who do you want to see Henry Cejudo fight next?

