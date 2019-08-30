Dominick Cruz responds to Henry Cejudo callout

Earlier this week, UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo called for a showdown with the former champion Dominick Cruz — a man he considers an “easy” fight.

“Anyways kids I have been thinking, Daddy’s been having really tough fights lately,” Cejudo said in a video posted to Twitter, pretending to read a story to his UFC belts. “This last year and a half, he has fought Demetrious Johnson the greatest of all time: beat him. TJ Dillashaw, the greatest bantamweight of all time: beat him. He also beat the killer in Marlon Moraes. Daddy wants an easy fight, kids. I want someone I can break, I want somebody brittle, I want somebody easy.

“Dominick Cruz, I have a message for you,” he continued. “I don’t know how you can say you’re the best in the world when you’re not even the best out of the state of Arizona. Dominick Cruz, you can do me a favour and you can bend the knee to ‘Triple C,’ too. Oh, and one last thing, wash your filthy dog.”

On Thursday, the former champ Cruz responded to this callout — and snuck in a dig at Cejudo’s coach Eric Albarracin.

“[Henry Cejudo]- You’re not in my caliber or class lil man,” Cruz wrote on Instagram. “You and your lil coach [Eric Albarracin].”

Dominick Cruz has not fought since December 2016, when he surrendered the UFC bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt. While he has made several attempts at a return to action since then, injuries have kept him out of the cage. During this hiatus from competition, Cruz has stayed busy as a commentator for the UFC. Despite his recent inactivity, he’s widely regarded as the best bantamweight in MMA history.

Does a fight between Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo interest you?

