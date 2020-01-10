Colby Covington to compete in grappling match in March

Colby Covington came up short in his bid to swipe the UFC welterweight title from Kamaru Usman, but his combat sports career is far from over.

According to James Lynch of The Score, who spoke to American Top Team owner Dan Lambert, Covington will soon compete in a “high-level grappling match” in an unspecified promotion.

Just spoke to Dan Lambert who tells me Colby Covington is still a part of American Top Team and that he's scheduled to compete in a high-level grappling match in March (didn't specify which promotion). Full video interview coming to @theScoreMMA soon — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) January 10, 2020

In his loss to Usman, a fifth-round TKO, Covington sustained a broken jaw. This grappling match is presumably a way for him to ease back into competition as this injury heals up. Stay tuned for more details on when, where and who against Covington will be testing his grappling chops as details emerge.

Another interesting detail from Lynch’s conversation with Lambert is that Covington is still training at American Top Team, contrary to the comments of his former training partner Jorge Masvidal.

“Nah, that dude don’t go to the gym, man,” Masvidal told ESPN recently. “He’s a punk and he got what he deserved.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/10/2020.