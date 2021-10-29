Khamzat Chimaev offers to train Darren Till to help him with his wrestling: ‘I feel sorry for him’

Khamzat Chimaev has offered to train Darren Till to help improve his wrestling.

Chimaev and Till went back-and-forth earlier this year on an Instagram Live joking about possibly fighting one another. Many fans wanted to see the fight due to them both being fan-favorites but Chimaev made it clear he would smash Till.

“Say it to me where you want, I will fight brother. We’ll fight. Bullsh*t guys talk too much but we’ll have to show real fight, brother” Chimaev said.

“Oh yeah, I’ll fight you. Of course, you know I will. But you know I beat you right? You know I beat you easy. You know this. You know this,” Till said.

“Cage going to show it, brother. If you want to fight with me always welcome, but I think I can smash you easy, brother,” Chimaev said.

“You think you can smash me easy?” Till said.

“Of course, brother,” Chimaev responded.

“You’re too slow, too slow,” Till joked.

Now, as Khamzat Chimaev makes his return at UFC 267, he was asked about Darren Till where he says he would train the Englishman. He believes Till needs to work harder, as the takedown defense is the reason he lost to Derek Brunson. But, Chimaev says the option is up to Till on whether or not they do.

“No, I like this guy, actually,” Chimaev said to BT Sport (via BloodyElbow). “He’s funny. A funny guy. And I feel sorry for him about last fight, he lose. He lose many fights last time. I think he’s good, but has to train harder…

“No, but if he wants to come to Stockholm, he’s welcome,” Chimaev added, when asked if he had any advice for Till. “I told him, I can help you with your wrestling or something. And we can spar, we can train.”

At this time, it’s uncertain if Chimaev and Till will train with one another. However, if they do, it would be a big help for both men getting to learn from each other.

Do you think Darren Till should take Khamzat Chimaev’s offer and train with him?