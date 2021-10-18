Dillon Danis calls out Diego Sanchez, Jake Shields, and Michael Page for his comeback fight

Dillon Danis has three names in mind for his return fight.

Danis has not fought since June of 2019 where he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round at Bellator 222. Since then, the pandemic happened and Danis had to have two knee surgeries which has kept him out of action. However, he is getting closer to a return which he says will be in about four months and when he returns, he says he wants Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez.

“When I come back, my comeback fight is either gonna be Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez. That’s who I wanna fight when I come back,” Danis said on The MMA Hour.

When asked why he wants Sanchez, Danis was quick to respond as he says it is Sanchez messaging him telling him he wants to fight him. With that, he says that fight makes sense, but would also be open to fighting Shields or even Michael Page as he doesn’t think Page is very good.

“I can send you the messages that Diego says, that motherf****r’s crazy. So if he wants to get it, I told him too, I was like, ‘Bro I’m gonna hurt you so bad.’ He’s like crazy, like bro you don’t know what I’m going to do to you,” Danis explained. “Jake Shields can get it too. John Wayne Parr. I don’t care who it is. I’m gonna come back and gonna fight one of them. Even Michael ‘Venom’ Page, I’ll fight him. He’s so bad, he’s terrible.”

Dillon Danis is just 2-0 in MMA and is a training partner of Conor McGregor, but he is well-known for his success in jiu-jitsu. Although he only has two fights, he remains a big name in the sport and perhaps he does have his comeback fight against Diego Sanchez as Sanchez is a free agent. Shields, meanwhile, is retired and Page is too high ranked for those fights to happen.

Who would you like to see Dillon Danis fight in his comeback?