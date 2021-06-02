Diego Sanchez pens emotional statement to fans and the MMA community: “I will lift Josh and Rebecca up in prayer”

Diego Sanchez penned an emotional letter to his fans and the MMA community following his recent falling out with former mentor Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez (30-13 MMA), a UFC legend and former TUF 1 winner, was let go by Dana White and company last month, this after his former representative in Fabia caused an altercation with promotional officials.

Shortly following his UFC release, and after receiving messages from fellow fighters Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, Diego Sanchez announced that he had decided to part ways with Joshua Fabia.

That decision did not sit well with Fabia, who proceeded to blast his former pupil in ‘The Nightmare’ suggesting that Diego has been taking advantage of him for years.

Despite Joshua’s obvious attempt to get a rise out of Diego Sanchez with his recent remarks, the former TUF 1 winner was all class while addressing his split with Fabia this evening.

Check out what ‘The Nightmare’ had to say below:

“To all of my family, friends, fans and the MMA community. Thank you all for your continued love and support through this very challenging time in my life. I appreciate all of the defense that arose for me on behalf of my career, myself and all of those who were involved. Thank you for those that have been sensitive to this situation. I apologize to all of those that were affected negatively. I will refrain from provoking this situation any longer. I refuse to fire back on accusations that in the intent were made to provoke me and those close to me. Once again, my faith has taught me to love thy neighbor and love thy enemy. I wish for peace to surface moving forward. Luke 6:27-36. I will lift Josh and Rebecca up in prayer 🙏🏼 Prayers that god helps them find their peaceful awareness. In Christ, Diego Sanchez.”

Sanchez would later take to Twitter where he informed fans and media that he has nothing to do with the Only Fans account registered under his name.

This is Diego I’m back! To my fans I have to be honest I have nothing to do with Diego Sanchez @onlyfans that was all Joshua fabia and Rebbeca Hidalgo his assistant. So please don’t entertain the illusion and I’m sorry if some loyal fans thought they were talking to me in the DM. — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) June 2, 2021

