Tito Ortiz resigns from Huntington Beach City Council after being the “sole focus of character assassination”

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz has resigned from his position on the Huntington Beach City Council after just seven months in the job.

Ever since he was sworn into power in the wake of the 2020 elections, Ortiz has been embroiled in a string of controversies courtesy of his views and comments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the issues have stretched far beyond this but in general, his arguments with fellow members of the council have focused on his views regarding masks and ranting about how the pandemic is playing out.

Now, Ortiz has officially hung up his council gloves, as confirmed by the man himself during a recent meeting.

Tito Ortiz announces his resignation from the Huntington Beach City Council. pic.twitter.com/vVzsLNf9zu — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) June 2, 2021

“I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position as mayor pro-tem city councilman with the city of Huntington Beach effective June 1, 2011/21,” Ortiz said. “I ran for this position with hopes to better my community, work on my constituents, and give them a voice, make our beautiful city safe and clean, and to ensure a bright future for my children.

“I was under a notion that I was in bipartisan position, and that we all had a common goal, to put it frankly, that’s not the case. From day one, I was sworn in, met with hostility and judgement, to be the sole focus of character assassination each and every week with multiple news story, leaked personal information, all of which were meant to slander and defame my name. I thought I was up to this job, but I knew I had over 40,000 constituents who were there counting on me.

“As of recent, the attacks against me have moved to involve my family. I now feel for their safety is in danger. To put it simply, this job isn’t working for me.”

What do you think of Tito Ortiz’s decision to retire from his post? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!