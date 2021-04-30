Diego Sanchez posts video of Joshua Fabia fighter meeting altercation

Diego Sanchez’s run in the UFC has seemingly come to an abrupt ending just a week before his matchup against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Sanchez was out of his fight next weekend at UFC Vegas 26. However, no reason was given upon the initial report. As of today, MiddleEasy came out reporting that Sanchez had been released by the promotion due to his recent “trash-talking” of the company.

Since then, Sanchez has posted videos of an altercation between his current coach Joshua Fabia, UFC lightweight and commentator Paul Felder, and UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi during UFC 253 fight week.

For people who wanted context. Also Fabia addressing the group probably one of the most hilariously awkward things you’ll ever see. That room deserves a raise after this lol. Both clips on Diego’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/P9ONGrC00f — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) April 29, 2021

“UFC253 Fight Island part1,” Sanchez captioned his full 20-minute Instagram video(s). ” Fight week at fight island UFC253

“In a meeting with Commentators me and my team @schoolofselfawareness @joshuafabiaknowbody and @stephanbonnar.

“I first discuss the pandemic and preparations for my upcoming bout with jake Mathews

I was asked why Stephan Bonnar is in the corner and how that came about.

“My Coach manager and mentor @schoolofselfawareness @joshuafabiaknowbody addresses the room about the negative commentating and biased narrative structuring.”

Posted to his Instagram stories, Sanchez went on to claim that he’s “free at last” and tagged other promotions.

“UFC253 Part 2,” Sanchez’s second part of the videos started. “7 Months Ago

“I never planned to post or share but my name and legacy is on the line…”

Currently, the UFC has yet to release any statement on Sanchez or confirm his release as Cerrone supposedly awaits a new opponent.

If it is the end of Diego Sanchez in the UFC, he enjoyed a 16-year tenure after winning The Ultimate Fighter season 1 at middleweight. The 39-year old would challenge for a title once in his career when at lightweight in 2009. Coming up short in that bout against BJ Penn, Sanchez is 18-13 in the UFC.