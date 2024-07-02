Diego Lopes answers Movsar Evloev’s latest taunts after UFC 303 victory

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes issued a cold response to Movsar Evloev’s tweet during his UFC 303 victory.

Lopes defeated short-notice replacement Dan Ige in the UFC 303 co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. He was originally scheduled to face Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout before Ortega withdrew hours before the event due to illness.

The UFC then scrambled to find a replacement and reached out to Ige, who held his own in the cage despite the circumstances. Lopes walked away with a unanimous decision win for his fourth consecutive victory.

Evloev, who defeated Lopes in the latter’s short-notice UFC debut at UFC 288, mocked Lopes’s performance on social media.

Your biggest win in UFC is losing to me #ufc303 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) June 30, 2024

