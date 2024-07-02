Diego Lopes answers Movsar Evloev’s latest taunts after UFC 303 victory
UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes issued a cold response to Movsar Evloev’s tweet during his UFC 303 victory.
Lopes defeated short-notice replacement Dan Ige in the UFC 303 co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. He was originally scheduled to face Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout before Ortega withdrew hours before the event due to illness.
The UFC then scrambled to find a replacement and reached out to Ige, who held his own in the cage despite the circumstances. Lopes walked away with a unanimous decision win for his fourth consecutive victory.
Evloev, who defeated Lopes in the latter’s short-notice UFC debut at UFC 288, mocked Lopes’s performance on social media.
Your biggest win in UFC is losing to me #ufc303
— Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) June 30, 2024
“Your biggest win in UFC is losing to me,” Evloev tweeted shortly after Lopes’s win.
Diego Lopes hits back at Movsar Evloev after UFC 303
During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Lopes hit back at Evloev’s tweet.
“What I’ve done in one year in the UFC, he hasn’t accomplished or will come even close to it,” Lopes said.
This is far from the first time that Lopes and Evloev have traded barbs since their UFC 288 fight. Lopes called out Evloev and mocked him as a “decision man” following UFC 300.
Evloev has downplayed Lopes’s rise to stardom during his short UFC career. He’s repeatedly hinted that Lopes is praised more for his wins than criticized for falling short in his UFC debut.
Lopes and Evloev could potentially be on a collision course for a featherweight rematch. Lopes wants to fight at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere, and Evloev isn’t booked for his next bout, as of this writing.
Evloev is unbeaten through his 18 professional fights, including recent wins over Arnold Allen and Lopes. Lopes has bounced back since the short-notice defeat to Evloev.
These former UFC rivals could potentially run it back, and if Lopes’s comments are any indication, he plans on proving that Evloev doesn’t belong amongst the featherweight elite.
