Hiroyuki Tetsuka to lock horns with Isi Fitikefu at ONE 168

ONE Championship continues to build a solid lineup for ONE 168: Denver with the addition of a pivotal welterweight MMA contest between Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Isi Fitikefu.

The promotion’s highly anticipated return to North American soil takes place at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

Already, the event promises to be an unforgettable night of martial arts action. But now the three-round duel pitting Testuka against Fitikefu adds an extra layer of excitement.

Tetsuka enters the encounter riding an impressive five-fight winning streak dating back to 2021.

The Japanese sensation, who’s known for his well-rounded skill set and shocking power, has racked up stoppage victories during that impressive stretch. This includes three submissions and two knockouts.

Another win in favor of the 31-year-old could solidify his position as the next contender for Christian Lee’s ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship.