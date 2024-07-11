Hiroyuki Tetsuka to lock horns with Isi Fitikefu at ONE 168

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 11, 2024

ONE Championship continues to build a solid lineup for ONE 168: Denver with the addition of a pivotal welterweight MMA contest between Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Isi Fitikefu.

Hiroyuki Tetsuka

The promotion’s highly anticipated return to North American soil takes place at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

Already, the event promises to be an unforgettable night of martial arts action. But now the three-round duel pitting Testuka against Fitikefu adds an extra layer of excitement.

Tetsuka enters the encounter riding an impressive five-fight winning streak dating back to 2021.

The Japanese sensation, who’s known for his well-rounded skill set and shocking power, has racked up stoppage victories during that impressive stretch. This includes three submissions and two knockouts.

Another win in favor of the 31-year-old could solidify his position as the next contender for Christian Lee’s ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship.

Isi Fitikefu looks to derail Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s momentum

However, Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s mission to move closer to a shot at 26 pounds of gold faces a stern test in the form of Isi Fitikefu.

The Tongan-Australian holds an 8-1 professional record that speaks volumes about his abilities. Moreover, six of his eight career victories have come by way of finish.

Despite beginning his tenure in ONE Championship on the wrong foot, Fitikefu made up for it in his sophomore appearance. There, he rebounded with a stunning first-round submission of Valmir Da Silva in April 2023.

Fitikefu possesses the physical prowess needed to halt Tetsuka’s momentum and stake his own claim for a crack at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee to tangle with Nicholas Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 12, 2024
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Strawweight world champ Joshua Pacio to keep close eye on interim title bout at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 11, 2024

Joshua Pacio may be recovering from an injury, but he remains deeply committed to his responsibilities as the lineal ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion. 

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo promises to get better after tough battle at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2024

Tye Ruotolo may have emerged victorious at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video last Friday, July 5, but he is admittedly far from satisfied with his performance.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali squares off with Josue Cruz at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2024

Johan Ghazali gets a shot at redemption at the much-awaited ONE168: Denver.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison claims he would have “body-bagged” Jonathan Haggerty 

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2024

Liam Harrison has asserted that a matchup against Jonathan Haggerty during his prime years would have been a routine victory.

Yosuke Saruta

Yosuke Saruta to test Keito Yamakita’s mettle at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2024
Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo’s fourth straight finish earns him $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2024

Nico Carrillo’s gamesmanship and appetite for a finish stood out from the rest of his peers at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video last Friday, July 5. 

Alibeg Rasulov
ONE Championship

Alibeg Rasulov takes aim at Christian Lee next: “I'm going to get his belt”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 8, 2024

Alibeg Rasulov believes he has put himself in a prime position to challenge Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship. 

Petchtanong Petchfergus
ONE Championship

Petchtanong Petchfergus eyes clash with Wei Rui in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2024

Following his triumphant return to action, Petchtanong Petchfergus knows who he wants to face next.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson to make BJJ black belt debut in August

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 5, 2024

Demetrious Johnson wants to add another chapter to his illustrious combat sports career.