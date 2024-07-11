Hiroyuki Tetsuka to lock horns with Isi Fitikefu at ONE 168
ONE Championship continues to build a solid lineup for ONE 168: Denver with the addition of a pivotal welterweight MMA contest between Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Isi Fitikefu.
The promotion’s highly anticipated return to North American soil takes place at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.
Already, the event promises to be an unforgettable night of martial arts action. But now the three-round duel pitting Testuka against Fitikefu adds an extra layer of excitement.
Tetsuka enters the encounter riding an impressive five-fight winning streak dating back to 2021.
The Japanese sensation, who’s known for his well-rounded skill set and shocking power, has racked up stoppage victories during that impressive stretch. This includes three submissions and two knockouts.
Another win in favor of the 31-year-old could solidify his position as the next contender for Christian Lee’s ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship.
Isi Fitikefu looks to derail Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s momentum
However, Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s mission to move closer to a shot at 26 pounds of gold faces a stern test in the form of Isi Fitikefu.
The Tongan-Australian holds an 8-1 professional record that speaks volumes about his abilities. Moreover, six of his eight career victories have come by way of finish.
Despite beginning his tenure in ONE Championship on the wrong foot, Fitikefu made up for it in his sophomore appearance. There, he rebounded with a stunning first-round submission of Valmir Da Silva in April 2023.
Fitikefu possesses the physical prowess needed to halt Tetsuka’s momentum and stake his own claim for a crack at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship