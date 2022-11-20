Derrick Lewis receives clean bill of health after being pulled from UFC Vegas 65 main event

Fans worried about Derrick Lewis’ health can breathe easier.

Lewis was scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday. On the day of the event, news broke that Lewis vs. Spivac was scrapped after “The Black Beast” was forced to pull out due to a non-COVID-related illness.

The number seven-ranked UFC heavyweight was hospitalized due to stomach issues. The good news is, Dr. Jeff Davidson confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that Lewis has been cleared and released from the hospital.

Before being forced off the UFC Vegas 65 card, Derrick Lewis admitted that he’s close to the end of his pro MMA career. This is what the 37-year-old told media members during a scrum.

“My back is against the wall now. I don’t want to lose three straight fights in a row. I don’t really even want to lose one fight. So, I take it hard on myself every time I lose a fight. I don’t stop thinking about my last fight until I get a new fight. I’m just tired of thinking about my last fight, it being some BS, the way it ended,” Lewis said. “I just wanted to come out this week. Give it all I’ve got. I’m almost at the end of my career now. I don’t want there to be any woulda, coulda, shoulda’s. I want to have everything all set and done.”

The UFC’s plans for Lewis going forward are unknown at this time. Whether or not the promotion will look to reschedule Lewis vs. Spivac remains to be seen.