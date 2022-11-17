Derrick Lewis believes his back is “against the wall” ahead of UFC Vegas 65 main event against Serghei Spivac: “I’m almost at the end of my career”

Derrick Lewis is hoping to get back into the win column in a big way on Saturday night.

Lewis is set to headline UFC Vegas 65 against Serghei Spivac as ‘The Black Beast’ looks to snap his two-fight losing skid. He has been finished in both of his last bouts, losing by second-round KO to Tai Tuivasa in February and first-round TKO to Sergey Pavlovich in July.

After the loss in July, Lewis wasn’t sure who would be next and didn’t care. Instead, he just wanted a fight and to get back into the win column.

“Whenever I heard that it was him I said, okay that’s fine. It didn’t matter. I don’t care who they give me. I just wanted to fight anyone. It didn’t matter. Especially after my last fight, it didn’t matter who it would’ve been, how quick it would’ve been,” Lewis said at UFC Vegas 65 media day. “I would’ve preferred it would’ve been quicker than this week, but I didn’t care. I think he’s a good opponent. From what I’ve been seeing on the highlights he likes to wrestle a lot, and I like that. Because I like to wrestle too. But I never really showed that in my fights. So we’ll see how it goes Saturday.”

The pressure is also on Derrick Lewis as he is 37-year-old and losing three in a row and four of five is never good. With that, he believes his back is up against the wall on Saturday night against Serghei Spivac, as it could be a must-win for him.

“My back is against the wall now. I don’t want to lose three straight fights in a row. I don’t really even want to lose one fight. So, I take it hard on myself every time I lose a fight. I don’t stop thinking about my last fight until I get a new fight. I’m just tired of thinking about my last fight, it being some BS, the way it ended,” Lewis said. “I just wanted to come out this week. Give it all I’ve got. I’m almost at the end of my career now. I don’t want there to be any woulda, coulda, shoulda’s. I want to have everything all set and done.”

