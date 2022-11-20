x
Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor announces he will be fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2023

Fernando Quiles

Anthony Taylor wasn’t afraid to shoot his shot, and it looks like he’s being rewarded for his efforts.

Taylor was featured on a card headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and popular YouTuber Deji. During the pre-fight press conference hyping up the event, Taylor went after Mayweather verbally, looking for a future matchup. The two then showed mutual respect.

Taylor has taken to his Twitter account to claim he will be going one-on-one with Mayweather sometime next year.

“Next year I will be sharing the ring with the greatest fighter of all time which none other than Floyd Mayweather my respect for this man is beyond. I might talk and fool around but I respect this man very much and vice versa!!!”

Anthony Taylor recently found himself in the headlines after sticking up for social media star KSI. During a recent media event, Dillon Danis had a staredown with KSI, which ended with Danis shoving his fist into the side of KSI’s face and throwing a drink at him. Taylor and his group followed Danis and his crew, and this resulted in a brawl outside of the venue. Danis vs. KSI is official for a boxing match on January 14 in London.

Taylor was last seen inside the boxing ring against Jack Fincham. The bout went the distance and there was no official scoring for the fight. This was an exhibition bout. If you count both his exhibition and pro outings, Taylor has had seven boxing matches according to Tapology.

