Watch Anderson Silva partake in a 2-on-1 sparring session (Video)

In case any of you were wondering how Anderson Silva is staying busy, one of the answers is “having 2-vs-1 sparring sessions”.

At the age of 46, many could forgive Anderson Silva if he wanted to ride off into the sunset and enjoy his unofficial retirement from mixed martial arts – but that isn’t who this man is. “The Spider” holds the reputation of being one of the leading contenders in the greatest of all time discussion, and yet, he still feels that burning hunger and desire to prove himself to the masses.

That, in itself, is incredibly admirable, and it’s one of the reasons why we’re all so interested to see where his revived journey in professional boxing is going to take him.

As shared by his son Kalyl Silva, the Brazilian is even testing the waters with something entirely unique during training.

The idea behind trolling legends in sport is a strange one but continues to persist in the present day, which is something we’ve never really understood. Alas, it’s getting increasingly difficult to do anything other than respect Anderson Silva for his run in this game.

Even since the boxing move he’s been able to go 2-0 with triumphs over Tito Ortiz and, even more impressively, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Nobody knows what’s going to be next for him – although a fight with Jake Paul has been heavily rumoured – and yet that isn’t even really the point.

The focus needs to be on what he’s accomplishing because at the risk of sounding too over the top, it really is quite remarkable.

What do you think is going to be next for Anderson Silva in professional boxing? Is there a chance he could return to mixed martial arts in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!