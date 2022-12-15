Deron Winn announces that he’s out of UFC Vegas 66 due to falling down the stairs at UFC Performance Institute

UFC middleweight Deron Winn is officially out of his return at UFC Vegas 66 this Saturday.

The American Kickboxing Academy product has been out of action since a knockout loss to Phil Hawes in June. The loss was a devastating one for Winn, as it set him back 1-3 in his last four outings. He had previously lost to names such as Gerald Meerschaert and Darren Stewart.

The wrestler was slated to face Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 66 this weekend. The bout was a must-win for the Kansas City native as well. ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ has been out of action since a knockout loss to Gregory Rodrigues in June. Sadly, the middleweight fight won’t happen this Saturday.

On Instagram, Deron Winn revealed that he’s pulled out of his fight with Julian Marquez this weekend. The story behind his withdrawal is a bit of a scary one. As Winn explained in the lengthy social media post, he feinted while walking up the stairs.

As a result, he took quite a terrible fall on his head and neck. Due to the fall, Winn suffered a concussion and has been pulled from the event. The middleweight also stated that he hopes to return soon and that he would like to rebook the bout with Marquez.

As of now, it’s unknown if Julian Marquez will remain on the UFC Vegas 66 card this weekend. If the middleweight is unable to find a suitable opponent, the event will fall to 13 fights.

The card is currently slated to be headlined by middleweight contenders Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier. The co-main features lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov in what promises to be a firefight.

