Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC champion if his fight with Alex Pereira was a “no time limit” contest

Conor McGregor believes Israel Adesanya would still be a UFC world champion if there was no time limit on his fight against Alex Pereira.

Back at UFC 281 last month, Alex Pereira shocked the world by knocking out Israel Adesanya. In doing so, he became the new UFC middleweight champion.

The win takes ‘Poatan’ to 3-0 in their series when you factor in their kickboxing bouts. Of course, in all three instances, ‘Stylebender’ appeared to be doing well – right up until the power of Pereira took over.

McGregor and Adesanya have both been part of the Paradigm Sports family for quite some time now. As such, Conor has always been a big supporter of Israel’s rise to the top of combat sports.

In a recent tweet, the Irishman provided his own unique insight into his thoughts on the UFC 281 main event.

A really solid fighter this guy is! Stability. Himself and @stylebender is one hell of a rivalry! I can’t wait to see it unfold! Izzy so close each time. No time limit and Izzy still has that belt. Excited for their forthcoming! Team @ParadigmSports all the way! https://t.co/qxjy2XFW7W — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

McGregor praises Adesanya/Pereira rivalry

Conor is likely referring to the end of the first round when Adesanya rocked Pereira badly at the end of the first round. Unfortunately for the former champ, the Brazilian was saved by the bell.

The next step in this intriguing rivalry is bound to be as fascinating as the last three collisions. When it comes, however, is anyone’s guess, but you’d have to imagine International Fight Week in summer 2023 would be an intriguing landing spot.

