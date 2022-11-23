Derek Brunson injured, Jack Hermansson now meets Roman Dolidze at UFC Orlando

UFC Orlando has gotten a major change as Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson is no longer happening.

Brunson and Hermansson were set to fight in the co-main event of the card which was also set to serve as a pivotal middleweight bout. Yet, on Tuesday, ESPN reported that Brunson suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him to withdraw, but Roman Dolidze has agreed to step up on short notice to face Hermansson at UFC Orlando on December 3.

Jack Hermansson (23-7) returned to the win column last time out as he beat Chris Curtis by decision at UFC London. However, Hermansson has had a ton of bad luck due to opponents pulling out as he was supposed to face Darren Till. Since 2020, Hermansson has had five fights canceled which included fights against Kevin Holland, Chris Weidman, Edmen Shabazyan, and Till, twice.

Prior to the win over Curtis, Hermansson suffered a main event decision loss to Sean Strickland after defeating Shahbazyan after they got rebooked. He’s currently ranked eighth at middleweight and holds notable wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Jacare Souza, David Branch, and Gerald Meerschaert among others.

Roman Dolidze (11-1) is 5-1 in the UFC and riding a three-fight win streak. Last time out, he scored a first-round KO win over Phil Hawes. Also on the win streak, he beat Kyle Daukaus by first-round TKO and Laureno Staropoli by decision. His other wins in the UFC came over John Allan by split decision and Khadis Ibragimov by first-round TKO. Dolidze’s lone loss was to Trevin Giles by decision. Dolidze, as well, is ranked and gets a shot at a top-10 opponent at UFC Orlando.

With the addition of Hermansson vs. Dolidze, UFC Orlando is as follows:

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena

Roman Dolidze vs. Jack Hermansson

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tai Tuivasa

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Marc Diakiese vs. Michael Johnson

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Emily Ducote vs. Angela Hill

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes

